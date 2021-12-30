Fans Lashes out Alizeh Shah for Smoking Hash in Public

Web Desk BOL News

30th Dec, 2021. 03:33 pm
Alizeh Shah

Fasn Lashes out Alizeh Shah for Smoking Hash in Public

Alizeh Shah, the social media sensation who is known for her outspoken personality and viral dance videos, was recently caught on camera smoking hash in her car.

On social media, Alizeh’s smoking video has gone viral. Alizeh may be seen in the footage sitting in the front seat of the car, smoking hash.

After a fan account posted a video showing the Ehd-e-Wafa actor smoking in a car with a group of her friends, internet critics have had various views.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FHM Pakistan™ (@fhmpakistan)

While many internet users are criticising Alizeh for her “atrocious” video, others are criticising for photographing her without her consent.

Here’s what netizens have to say:

“The audacity to film someone’s private life without consent …” wrote one Instagram user.

“So????? Its her personal choice. Let the people live,” added another.

Alizeh Shah

Alizeh Shah

Read More

3 mins ago
Social media brims as BTS Army wishes Kim on his 26th birthday

BTS Army is all excited to wish their star “V” who is...
5 mins ago
WATCH: This is how Aisha Khan's daughter says goodbye to 2021

Former Pakistani actress Aisha Khan has treated fans with an adorable video...
7 mins ago
Review: Top 5 on-screen couples of 2021

Every year Pakistani drama industry comes up with new brilliant content for...
23 mins ago
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff flaunt their beach mood in Maldives

It's time to say goodbye to 2021 and hello to 2022 for...
49 mins ago
Iqra Aziz meets Eva Longoria; both attend a sexual harassment session together

Pakistan's talented actress Iqra Aziz recently met American star Eva Longoria as...
1 hour ago
Areeba Habib kick starts wedding festivities with Mayoun ceremony

Actress Areeba Habib had a great time with her friends on Wednesday...