Fasn Lashes out Alizeh Shah for Smoking Hash in Public

Fans Lashes out Alizeh Shah for Smoking Hash in Public

Alizeh Shah, the social media sensation who is known for her outspoken personality and viral dance videos, was recently caught on camera smoking hash in her car.

On social media, Alizeh’s smoking video has gone viral. Alizeh may be seen in the footage sitting in the front seat of the car, smoking hash.

After a fan account posted a video showing the Ehd-e-Wafa actor smoking in a car with a group of her friends, internet critics have had various views.

While many internet users are criticising Alizeh for her “atrocious” video, others are criticising for photographing her without her consent.

Here’s what netizens have to say:

“The audacity to film someone’s private life without consent …” wrote one Instagram user.

“So????? Its her personal choice. Let the people live,” added another.

Let me make one thing very clear its her life,her choice and she can smoke cigarette anytime,anywhere,whenever she wants to and its not a sin although who are you to judge her #AlizehShah #smoking — fatima naveed (@fatimanaveed121) December 29, 2021

Come on you guys whats wrong with you. Give her some space don’t be judgmental. If she’s smoking thats her personal choice to make, let it be. #AlizehShah we don’t know what a person is going through. — Sheharyar Nawaz (@SheharyarNawaz7) December 29, 2021

Alizeh shah ki smoking pe to aise troll kar rahe jese aur koi karta nai ha🥱 — Adnan Aziz Shiekh (@adnanazizsheikh) December 29, 2021

Alizeh Shah smoking a joint and random people making her video without her consent is the most Pakistani thing I have seen today, baray hojao beghairtoon — Malik (@DesiBurger23) December 29, 2021