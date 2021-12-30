Fasn Lashes out Alizeh Shah for Smoking Hash in Public

Fans Lashes out Alizeh Shah for Smoking Hash in Public
Alizeh Shah, the social media sensation who is known for her outspoken personality and viral dance videos, was recently caught on camera smoking hash in her car.
On social media, Alizeh’s smoking video has gone viral. Alizeh may be seen in the footage sitting in the front seat of the car, smoking hash.
After a fan account posted a video showing the Ehd-e-Wafa actor smoking in a car with a group of her friends, internet critics have had various views.
View this post on Instagram
While many internet users are criticising Alizeh for her “atrocious” video, others are criticising for photographing her without her consent.
Here’s what netizens have to say:
“The audacity to film someone’s private life without consent …” wrote one Instagram user.
“So????? Its her personal choice. Let the people live,” added another.
Let me make one thing very clear its her life,her choice and she can smoke cigarette anytime,anywhere,whenever she wants to and its not a sin although who are you to judge her #AlizehShah #smoking
— fatima naveed (@fatimanaveed121) December 29, 2021
Come on you guys whats wrong with you. Give her some space don’t be judgmental. If she’s smoking thats her personal choice to make, let it be. #AlizehShah we don’t know what a person is going through.
— Sheharyar Nawaz (@SheharyarNawaz7) December 29, 2021
Alizeh shah ki smoking pe to aise troll kar rahe jese aur koi karta nai ha🥱
— Adnan Aziz Shiekh (@adnanazizsheikh) December 29, 2021
Alizeh Shah smoking a joint and random people making her video without her consent is the most Pakistani thing I have seen today, baray hojao beghairtoon
— Malik (@DesiBurger23) December 29, 2021
Alizeh Shah looked cute what are y'all smoking? Yhi koi angraiz celebrity dress pehenti tou pooray haftay tk uthatay
— Mogis (@Einstonerrr) July 5, 2021
Read More
Social media brims as BTS Army wishes Kim on his 26th birthday
BTS Army is all excited to wish their star “V” who is...
WATCH: This is how Aisha Khan's daughter says goodbye to 2021
Former Pakistani actress Aisha Khan has treated fans with an adorable video...
Review: Top 5 on-screen couples of 2021
Every year Pakistani drama industry comes up with new brilliant content for...
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff flaunt their beach mood in Maldives
It's time to say goodbye to 2021 and hello to 2022 for...
Iqra Aziz meets Eva Longoria; both attend a sexual harassment session together
Pakistan's talented actress Iqra Aziz recently met American star Eva Longoria as...