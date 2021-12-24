Flashback Friday: Saba Qamar looks ravishing in Red

Saba Qamar is a Pakistani actress and television personality whose real name is Sabahat Qamar Zaman. Qamar is one of Pakistan’s most popular and well-paid actresses, having won the Lux Style Award, the Hum Award, and been nominated for a Filmfare Award.

The actresses, Saba Qamar has great sartorial choice in relation to the trends and weathers, along with some extremely skilled designers that look after the fashion for the celebrities.

While most actresses these days prefer to stick to pastel tones for their everyday looks, others still dabble in the bold dark and brilliant colors on occasion.

Here are some gorgeous pictures of the talented actress, Saba Qamar in Red color in which she looks ravishing showing her glamourous figure.

