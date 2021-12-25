Hania Amir’s Latest Dance Video Sets the Internet on Fire
Pakistani actress Hania Aamir was recently seen dancing her heart out at her friend’s wedding festivities.
Dazzling across the dance floor, everyone danced their heart out but one thing that stood out was the energetic dance of the gorgeous Hania Aamir.
The beautiful actress who is an enthusiastic performer who has been making waves in showbiz with her charming smile and impeccable acting skills but is always in the headlines for her fun-loving persona.
Hania donned a stunning outfit and grooved to the beats of the upbeat number alongside friends at the wedding. The dance video has gone viral on the internet and left the fans mesmerized.
