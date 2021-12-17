Hareem Farooq looks mesmerizing in a champagne-gold ensemble

Web Desk BOL News

17th Dec, 2021. 07:36 pm
Hareem Farooq

Hareem Farooq’s recent photoshoot!

Hareem Farooq, a supermodel, recently walked the ramp for a well-known fashion designer, during Bridal Couture Week 2021. In the elaborately adorned champagne-gold bridal attire, she looks just stunning. And we can’t get enough of her.

Hareem Farooq is a multi-talented personality. She is a model, a television and film actress, and a film producer. Since 2012, the Diyar-e-Dil actress has started performing in theatre plays.

The actress has done numerous hits such as Mere Jeevan Sathi, Tere Baghair, Dil-e-Beqarar, Sanam and more. She made her big-screen debut in the film Siyaah after only a year of acting.

At the 19th edition of Pantene Hum Bridal Couture Week, the diva dazzles her admirers. BCW has long been a popular venue for designers, make-up artists, choreographers, models, and photographers to show off their skills.

Take a look at these gorgeous pictures!

Read More

18 mins ago
‘Chupke Chupke’ duo Aymen Saleem, Arslan Naseer to share romance again

With another Ramzan special drama serial, Arslan Nasser and Aymen Salem are...
36 mins ago
Humaima Malick opens up about working with Emraan Hashmi, from 'Bol to Bold'

Humaima Malick, who made her Bollywood debut in Raja Natwarwal opposite Emraan...
48 mins ago
'Humari Shadi Kab Hogi?' Ranbir, Alia Bhatt teases each other

In a recent appearance in Delhi for the poster launch of their...
1 hour ago
Priyanka Chopra reveals Nick changed her jokes for Family Roast, here's why

On the Jonas Brothers Family Roast, Priyanka Chopra stated her husband Nick...
1 hour ago
Humayun Saeed Joins Shahrukh Khan and Cristiano Ronaldo in Receiving Golden Visa From UAE

Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed received a Golden Visa from the UAE government...
1 hour ago
Katrina Kaif makes her first Halwa after her wedding with Vicky

Fans can't stop talking about Katrina Kaif's marriage to Vicky Kaushal. The...