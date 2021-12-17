Hareem Farooq looks mesmerizing in a champagne-gold ensemble

Hareem Farooq, a supermodel, recently walked the ramp for a well-known fashion designer, during Bridal Couture Week 2021. In the elaborately adorned champagne-gold bridal attire, she looks just stunning. And we can’t get enough of her.

Hareem Farooq is a multi-talented personality. She is a model, a television and film actress, and a film producer. Since 2012, the Diyar-e-Dil actress has started performing in theatre plays.

The actress has done numerous hits such as Mere Jeevan Sathi, Tere Baghair, Dil-e-Beqarar, Sanam and more. She made her big-screen debut in the film Siyaah after only a year of acting.

At the 19th edition of Pantene Hum Bridal Couture Week, the diva dazzles her admirers. BCW has long been a popular venue for designers, make-up artists, choreographers, models, and photographers to show off their skills.

Take a look at these gorgeous pictures!