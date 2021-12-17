Hareem Farooq looks mesmerizing in a champagne-gold ensemble
Hareem Farooq, a supermodel, recently walked the ramp for a well-known fashion designer, during Bridal Couture Week 2021. In the elaborately adorned champagne-gold bridal attire, she looks just stunning. And we can’t get enough of her.
Hareem Farooq is a multi-talented personality. She is a model, a television and film actress, and a film producer. Since 2012, the Diyar-e-Dil actress has started performing in theatre plays.
The actress has done numerous hits such as Mere Jeevan Sathi, Tere Baghair, Dil-e-Beqarar, Sanam and more. She made her big-screen debut in the film Siyaah after only a year of acting.
At the 19th edition of Pantene Hum Bridal Couture Week, the diva dazzles her admirers. BCW has long been a popular venue for designers, make-up artists, choreographers, models, and photographers to show off their skills.
Take a look at these gorgeous pictures!
Read More
‘Chupke Chupke’ duo Aymen Saleem, Arslan Naseer to share romance again
With another Ramzan special drama serial, Arslan Nasser and Aymen Salem are...
Humaima Malick opens up about working with Emraan Hashmi, from 'Bol to Bold'
Humaima Malick, who made her Bollywood debut in Raja Natwarwal opposite Emraan...
'Humari Shadi Kab Hogi?' Ranbir, Alia Bhatt teases each other
In a recent appearance in Delhi for the poster launch of their...
Priyanka Chopra reveals Nick changed her jokes for Family Roast, here's why
On the Jonas Brothers Family Roast, Priyanka Chopra stated her husband Nick...
Humayun Saeed Joins Shahrukh Khan and Cristiano Ronaldo in Receiving Golden Visa From UAE
Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed received a Golden Visa from the UAE government...