Hareem Shah reveals how she fell in love with husband Bilal Shah

Hareem Shah has finally revealed how she ended up meeting her husband Bilal Shah and what qualities of her husband made Hareem Shah fall in love with him.

Bilal Shah who stole spotlight on Hareem’s social media handles, has revealed in an interview that the couple’s marriage is a love plus arranged commitment. Hareem further said she has been married since a few months now.

Hareem also shed light on Bilal Shah’s qualities which drew her to him. Hareem stated that Bilal is considerably well mannered and doesn’t have an addiction problem. The man doesn’t like to smoke. Also, the fact that Bilal Shah doesn’t approve of backbiting ended up making Hareem fall head over heels in love.

