Harry Potter reunion: When Emma and Daniel became love gurus for each other

The cast of the Harry Potter 20th anniversary reunion, Return to Hogwarts, reflected on how the characters developed crushes for the first time in the franchise’s fourth film, and how Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson resorted to being each other’s romantic coaches on set.

The fourth film in the series, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire was made when all of the main characters were still in their teens. Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley in the series, spoke on how it paralleled their own first crushes in real life.

“The Goblet of Fire is all about teenagers having crushes for the first time. They really mirrored all those kind off awkward phases you go through as a teenager and they really felt like that too because we were literally having the same experiences.” Rupert Grint, who played Ginny’s brother Ron in the films, added with a chuckle, “It was an interesting film in terms of a lot of hormones flying around.”

Daniel Radcliffe then revealed how he and co-star Emma Watson turned into romance coaches for each other. He said, “The amount of prep and coaching Emma and I would have to give each other on, like, texting to the opposite sex if I was texting a girl or if she was texting a boy. I’d go, ‘She sent me these many kisses back. What do I do? It’s a nightmare’.”

Emma Watson shared the two had developed a sort of sibling-like bond by then, which made this natural. “We had that kind of older brother, younger sister thing,” she said.