Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay ends with a heartfelt note by Mahira Khan

The drama serial Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay needs no introduction, the drama has grabbed the attention of the viewers from the very first episode.

In the drama series which is aired on HumTv Mahira Khan plays the character of Mehreen, wrote a heartfelt caption on Instagram acknowledging her co-star, Kubra Khan, and the show’s creators.

Mehreen and Mashal (Kubra) conversed their differences in the 21st episode. The 35-minute episode was devoted to two women who had been rutted against each other throughout the series.

“I remember reading it and thinking — This will be interesting — two women who have been pitted against each other their whole lives, sit opposite each other and talk. Rarely do we see that on our screens,” wrote the Superstar.

She also accredited the writer, Umera Ahmed, and director, Rind Farooq, for seizing the moment.

Mahira also mentioned how she wanted to cry as she saw her co-star as Mashal had no knowledge that she would die. “I had to still act a bit angry, a bit weary of her, still not trust her fully. But when I’d get out of character I just wanted to hug Mashal. There is no one I’d rather have sitting there except for her,” she said.