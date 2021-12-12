Karan Johar released teaser for his new reality talent show ‘Hunarbaaz’

Bollywood acclaimed director, Karan Johar is going to serve as a judge once again on the forthcoming reality talent show, Hunarbaaz.

On Sunday, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director posted a video to Instagram, offering a behind-the-scenes look at his routine as he prepares for the forthcoming show.

The 49-year-old is seen in the video getting his hair and makeup done before arriving for the recording. Karan said in the video why he enjoys being a judge on talent hunts or talent reality shows.

In the caption, he wrote, “I’ve always loved being on the seat of the judge of a talent show because I get to witness raw and boundless talent from every corner of our country.”

“As I get ready to take my seat again, I feel it deep inside of me that this time it will be different. This time it will be more special! #Hunarbaaz – coming to your screens very soon, stay tuned! @colorstv,” he added.