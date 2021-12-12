Karan Johar released teaser for his new reality talent show ‘Hunarbaaz’
Bollywood acclaimed director, Karan Johar is going to serve as a judge once again on the forthcoming reality talent show, Hunarbaaz.
On Sunday, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director posted a video to Instagram, offering a behind-the-scenes look at his routine as he prepares for the forthcoming show.
The 49-year-old is seen in the video getting his hair and makeup done before arriving for the recording. Karan said in the video why he enjoys being a judge on talent hunts or talent reality shows.
View this post on Instagram
In the caption, he wrote, “I’ve always loved being on the seat of the judge of a talent show because I get to witness raw and boundless talent from every corner of our country.”
“As I get ready to take my seat again, I feel it deep inside of me that this time it will be different. This time it will be more special! #Hunarbaaz – coming to your screens very soon, stay tuned! @colorstv,” he added.
Read More
Camila Cabello shares how "Cinderella" helped her overcome mental health issues
Camilla Cabello, the award-winning singer, and songwriter, recently opened up about her...
Olivia Rodrigo is over the moon after 'Sour Tour' tickets sold out
Olivia Rodrigo, an award-winning singer, and songwriter, recently expressed her delight at...
BTS win Asia's most prestigious music awards in Hong Kong
BTS was the big winner at the Mnet Asian Music Accolades in...
Amitabh Bachchan rents out his house to Kriti Sanon
Bollywood veteran actor Amitabh Bacchan rented his Andheri apartment for 10 lakh...
Alizeh Shah falls down during the ramp walk!
Alizeh Shah accidentally slipped and fell down after giving a power-packed dance...