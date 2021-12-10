Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal make first public appearance after marriage

Web Desk BOL News

10th Dec, 2021. 07:02 pm
Newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot yesterday, December 9, in an intimate ceremony held at Six Senses Fort Bawara, Rajasthan. The two were all over social media with their wedding photos, and we have to say that they looked really lovely as husband and wife, making us all fall in love with their stunning wedding photos.

After their luxurious wedding ceremony, Katrina and Vicky are returning to Mumbai by helicopter. We can’t take our eyes off the newlyweds, who were spotted at the Jaipur airport.

Take a look at the newlyweds:

The coupe announced her marriage officially on her Instagram handle. Sharing the beautiful wedding pictures they wrote, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”

 

