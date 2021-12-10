Katrina Kaif hubby Vicky Kaushal enjoy sweets with the media
Soon after their wedding on Thursday, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal sent sweets to be handed to the journalists stationed outside Sex Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.
Soon after the wedding, reporters and photojournalists were given ladoos and other treats. The sweets are delivered to the journalists in a video.
Click here to watch the video!
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif announced their wedding and published photos from the event after weeks of speculation about the lavish celebrations.
Sharing the post, they wrote, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.” Many of their industry friends, including Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, and Priyanka Chopra congratulated the couple on social media.
View this post on Instagram
Read More
Bride passes away due to cardiac attack after crying during Rukhsati
After crying "too much" at her Rukhsati, a newlywed woman in India...
Check out the actresses who married younger men!
When it comes to love, the entire world appears to be hypocritical!...
Olivia Rodrigo advises her fans who failed to get concert tickets
Thousands of Olivia Rodrigo fans were unhappy when tickets for her "Sour...
Check out Deepika Padukone's fitness secret!
Deepika Padukone is one of Bollywood's fittest actresses and is quite active...
Tom Holland's career rises as the film 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' approaches
Tom Holland's upcoming film Spider-Man: No Way Home has brought him more...