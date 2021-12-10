Katrina Kaif hubby Vicky Kaushal enjoy sweets with the media

Web Desk BOL News

10th Dec, 2021. 07:12 pm
Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif hubby Vicky Kaushal enjoy sweets with the media

Soon after their wedding on Thursday, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal sent sweets to be handed to the journalists stationed outside Sex Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

Soon after the wedding, reporters and photojournalists were given ladoos and other treats. The sweets are delivered to the journalists in a video.

Click here to watch the video!

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif announced their wedding and published photos from the event after weeks of speculation about the lavish celebrations.

Sharing the post, they wrote, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.” Many of their industry friends, including Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, and Priyanka Chopra congratulated the couple on social media.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

