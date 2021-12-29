Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are getting ‘Quite Serious’ for each other
The honeymoon period is still going on! Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship is flourishing and moving in the right direction.
“Kim and Pete are taking their relationship seriously.” “Things have definitely escalated swiftly, but in a good, pleasant way,” a source close to the situation. “Right now, they’re just having fun with each other and seeing where things take them.”
Read more: Kim Kardashian’s mother gave her THIS expensive Christmas gift
The KKW Beauty entrepreneur, 41, is enjoying the “early phases” of her affair with the comedian, 28. Since she “doesn’t want to hurry into anything too serious” too soon.
“They are definitely smitten with each other,” the source adds.
When she hosted Saturday Night Live in October, the two shared the screen — and a kiss! They were sighted on many outings in Los Angeles and New York shortly after, and the two confirmed their relationship status when they were pictured holding hands in November.
Read more: Kanye West got a house right across his ex Kim Kardashian
Even with the cupid in the air, we can’t forget Kardashian is currently going through her divorce from Kanye West. In February, the reality personality filed for divorce from her six-year marriage. West, 44, has been vocal about his desire to reclaim his lady love, with whom he shares 4 children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.
