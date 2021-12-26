Kylie Jenner returns to Instagram after Astroworld tragedy

For the first time since the Astroworld tragedy, Kylie Jenner has returned to Instagram. She used the social media platform to share photos from her low-key Christmas celebrations, which included her and her daughter Stormi twinning in matching pajamas.

Kylie Jenner shared a screenshot of Kris Jenner’s Jingle Bells cover in collaboration with Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian as a new post and also from her ‘stories.’ “Merry Christmas eve,” Kylie captioned the snap with.

Many of her followers took to the comments section to welcome the television star back on social media. They also posted heartwarming messages to let her know about how much they missed her. “We miss Stormi and Kylie,” one fan penned. Another fan wished them for the holidays.

Click here to see the picture!

Kylie also shared a series of photos on her Instagram stories, one of which showed her sitting comfortably with Stormi in their matching pyjamas. Kylie teased a glimpse of her lovely Christmas present.