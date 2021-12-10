Maryam Nawaz with Junaid Safdar at an event to celebrate her son’s wedding!

Maryam Nawaz with Junaid Safdar at an event to celebrate her son’s wedding, Instagram photo

PML-(N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz recently spotted with son Junaid Safdar at a wedding festivities to celebrate her son’s wedding. The mother-son duo looks absolutely gorgeous together.

Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam donned an all-white outfit with a bold red lip colour, which enhanced her entire look. On the other hand, Captain (R) Safdar’s son wearing a Khaki kameez shalwar with a black Prince coat and a red stoler.

Junaid’s Walima ceremony is scheduled to be held on 17 December in Lahore and Maryam Nawaz has suspended her political activities till then.

Wedding festivities have already begun in Lahore.