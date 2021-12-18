Mawra Hocane jokes as she recalls her ‘100 years old’ picture

Web Desk BOL News

18th Dec, 2021. 08:16 pm
Mawra Hocane

Mawra Hocane jokes as she recalls her ‘100 years old’ picture

Actress Mawra Hocane used her Instagram account to showcase a throwback photo of herself with a hilarious comment. “100 years ago, God,” she wrote. “I’m sure I’m 15 here.” “Alhmdulliah for everything,” she added.

Mawra is now starring alongside Ahsan Khan and Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz in Hum TV’s Qissa Meherbano Ka.

Mawra changed the spelling of her family name from “Hussain” to “Hocane” in 7th-grade class to give it a unique spelling. She holds a degree in law from the University of London which she finished after returning to school.

Read More

34 mins ago
Top 5 actors in Pakistan you'd love to watch on-screen

The Pakistani industry is filled with numerous talented actors and actress who...
59 mins ago
Rod Stewart admits battery over Florida hotel fight

British pop star Rod Stewart and his son pleaded guilty to the...
1 hour ago
Aymen Saleem looks ravishing in all black attire

Aymen Saleem wowed her admirers once again with her stunning new photos...
1 hour ago
Hareem Shah looks flattered as her husband gives her a peck in a viral video

TikTok star Hareem Shah is back again with set entertaining updates which...
2 hours ago
Sana Khan leaves for Umrah with her husband Anas Saiyad

Former Bollywood actress Sana Khan, who left the industry after getting married...
2 hours ago
Watch: Ayesha Omar dazzles the audience with her killer moves

Actress Ayesha Omar recently performed at a friend's wedding, where she sang...