Mawra Hocane jokes as she recalls her ‘100 years old’ picture

Actress Mawra Hocane used her Instagram account to showcase a throwback photo of herself with a hilarious comment. “100 years ago, God,” she wrote. “I’m sure I’m 15 here.” “Alhmdulliah for everything,” she added.

Mawra is now starring alongside Ahsan Khan and Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz in Hum TV’s Qissa Meherbano Ka.

Mawra changed the spelling of her family name from “Hussain” to “Hocane” in 7th-grade class to give it a unique spelling. She holds a degree in law from the University of London which she finished after returning to school.