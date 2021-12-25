Meray Paas Tum Ho Star Adnan Siddqui wants to quit acting?

Adnan Siddiqui took to his twitter handle and wrote that he is considering to leave acting for an entrepreneurial career after inspired by Elon Musk.

The Mere Paas Tum Ho star asked his fans to suggest him an alternate career path.

Fahad Mustafa reacted to his statement and told him that he is with Adnan in this.