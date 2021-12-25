Meray Paas Tum Ho Star Adnan Siddqui wants to quit acting?
Adnan Siddiqui took to his twitter handle and wrote that he is considering to leave acting for an entrepreneurial career after inspired by Elon Musk.
The Mere Paas Tum Ho star asked his fans to suggest him an alternate career path.
Fahad Mustafa reacted to his statement and told him that he is with Adnan in this.
Read More
5 effective tips to keep your skin perfect through winters
Danya Ali Yes, you’ve heard it right, a lukewarm shower and hot...
Top Red carpet looks of this year
When it comes to red carpet events, fashion is paramount. This post-pandemic...
Frankly, Fahad Hussayn
Fashion in Pakistan has its own narrative to tell and each designer...
The show must (not) go on
The unfortunate events that unfolded at Astroworld recently sent shockwaves throughout the...