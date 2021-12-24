Minal Khan delights fans with glimpses of her trip with hubby

Actress Minal Khan continues to ooze vacation goals to her fans and netizens and her recent post is proof that she is a true travel freak, especially with her partner in crime.

Taking to Instagram, the Jalan star left fans awestruck with her PDA-filled photo alongside hubby Ahsan Mohsin Ikram. “My two most favourite things. You & mountains,” she captioned the post.

They both looked adorable as the couple posed for the camera, encapsulating their happy moments forever.

Earlier, Minal and Ahsan made headlines after their honeymoon trip to the Maldives.

The lovebirds got married on September 10, 2021, after dating eachother for a long time.

She also changed her last name on her Instagram profile to Minal Ahsan from Minal Khan a day after the wedding.

