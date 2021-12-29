Minal Khan shares cozy pictures with her husband Ahsan
Minal Khan sharing the couple goals with her hubby Ahsan on Instagram is not new, but the pictures will certainly set a mark for the couples planning to travel in the winter season.
Recently the couple went on the trip to the northern areas to enjoy the winters. They were also joined by aiman and other family members.
Minal and Ahsan have stayed in headlines for quite a time now, whether it was before or after marriage. The internet warrior has showered the couple with love and also severely criticized for their pictures and minal’s dressing on her honeymoon.
