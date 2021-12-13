Miss Universe faces backlash for holding pageant in Israel

Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu was named Miss Universe early Monday in the Israeli resort of Eilat, with several contenders ignoring boycott pressure in support of Palestinians.

The South African Ministry of Sports, Culture and Arts had advised its competitor to avoid Eilat because of “Israeli atrocities against Palestinians.”

The call echoed Palestinian organizations’ pleas urging contestants to stay away from the competition.

“We urge all participants to withdraw, to prevent cooperation in Israel’s apartheid government and its violation of Palestinian human rights,” the Palestinian Campaign for Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel wrote.

Miss Morocco Kawtar Benhalima and Miss Bahrain Manar Nadeem Deyani were among the 80 finalists, both from Muslim-majority countries that normalized relations with Israel last year.

Former Miss Universe Andrea Meza of Mexico told AFP in Jerusalem late last month that the pageant should stay away from politics. “Miss Universe isn’t a political or religious movement. It’s all about women and what they can bring to the table.” She said

Muslim-majority countries, Indonesia and Malaysia, did not send candidates, citing pandemic-related complications rather than Israel’s human rights record.

The United Arab Emirates, which normalized relations with Israel last year and welcomed Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on a historic visit on Sunday, also did not send a candidate. The UAE, on the other hand, said that this was due to “time constraints” in choosing its national winner.

The pageant’s contestants arrived in Israel late last month and have since toured the country, drawing accusations for cultural insensitivity.