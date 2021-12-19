Pakistani Actor Arslan Butt to work with Esra Bilgic in upcoming project

Pakistani actor Arslan Butt has announced that he will soon be seen in a new project with Turkish actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan.

Butt took to Instagram and shared a photo with Esra from the set. In the post, Butt said that it is an honour for me to work with Esra Bilgic.

“From the sets. It was great to work with you @esbilgic . You’re indeed very humble and gem of a girl and I truly enjoyed your company on set. Looking forward to see you in Pakistan Inshallah,” he wrote.

Arsalan further added that “Pakistani cuisines awaits you. I’ll be unveiling with you guys shortly. Teşekkürler !that Esra Bilgic is really a very polite and talented girl, I enjoyed Esra’s company on the set. Arslan Butt said that we are looking forward to seeing Esra in Pakistan.”

In reply to Arslan’s post, Esra dropped thanking emoji’s.