Saba Qamar is in love with Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘fine’ acting

Web Desk BOL News

30th Dec, 2021. 03:56 pm
Saba Qamar Ranbir Kapoor

Actress Sabar Qamar is just in love with Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor as she hailed his acting skills.

Taking to Instagram, the Cheenkh star shared a clip from Ranbir Kapoor’s film Tamasha whilst an intense scene and praised him on his ‘fine’ acting. “Such a fine actor!,” wrote Saba Qamar.

Earlier, after making a huge name in Pakistan, Saba is ready to enter the Bollywood industryLike Mahira Khan, the actress also aspires to make her debut opposite an A-lister like Shah Rukh Khan and has made it clear that she will only accept offers of A-grade projects.

“I love Bollywood films and I would love to do a film opposite Shah Rukh Khan or Ranbir Kapoor. It should be A-grade work,” she was quoted as saying.

“I would love to do a film with Irrfan Khan too, he is a brilliant actor,” she added.

On the work front, Saba Qamar is currently working on a project titled Fraud.

