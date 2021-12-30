Saba Qamar is in love with Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘fine’ acting
Actress Sabar Qamar is just in love with Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor as she hailed his acting skills.
Taking to Instagram, the Cheenkh star shared a clip from Ranbir Kapoor’s film Tamasha whilst an intense scene and praised him on his ‘fine’ acting. “Such a fine actor!,” wrote Saba Qamar.
“I love Bollywood films and I would love to do a film opposite Shah Rukh Khan or Ranbir Kapoor. It should be A-grade work,” she was quoted as saying.
“I would love to do a film with Irrfan Khan too, he is a brilliant actor,” she added.
On the work front, Saba Qamar is currently working on a project titled Fraud.
