Saba Qamar, Mikaal Zulfiqar &Ahsan Khan sharing screen in new project

What could be more exciting for the enthusiastic fans watching leading favourite stars together on screen? The fans of Saba Qamar & Mikaal Zulfiqar and Ahsan Khan have been eagerly waiting to see them together on screen after more than a decade.

The three are reunited after 11 years for their new drama serial Fraud, which will be released soon. The project Fraud is written by Zanjabeel Asim Shah and produced by iDream Entertainment.

The diva shared a photo of the script on Instagram with the caption, “I believe I’m obsessed with giving the audience something they don’t see coming and fraud is exactly like that. Already in love with my character.”

Saba Qamar, Mikaal Zulfiqar and Ahsan Khan are the three super talented actors who were loved together when they first came to the popular drama Pani Jaisa Pyar in 2011. Later on Mikal and Saba acted many dramas together including Sangat, Main Sitara and Iztirab.