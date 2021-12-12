Sara or Tara, Who looks best in zebra-print pants?

Sara Ali Khan and Tara Sutaria are two Bollywood actresses who are well-liked by the public for all the right reasons. Their sartorial choices are versatile and fall under all the domains of fashion with the quirkiness of their personal style.

Both are usually papped in comfy and sporty wear. Their off-duty style is all about summer rompers, funky dresses, casual shirts, and tank tops. They always rock offbeat styles like a true diva. From daring gowns to ethnic silhouettes to contemporary forms, Sara and Tara slay it all in ultimate style.

The Coolie No. 1 starlet showed off her OTTD fashion game and rocked the 70’s glam in a pink shaded with gold and black Zebra print pant paired with a full-sleeved high-neck crop top which featured an asymmetric hemline.

She completed her look with pink hoop earrings and styled her hair in a half-up, half-down look. The actress looked absolutely ravishing in her shimmery outfit.

On the other hand, the Student of the Year 2 star flaunts her OTTD look in black and white zebra print pants paired with a black crop top. She completed her look with strappy heels and a matching black handbag.

Both stars astound them with their modern and stylish looks.