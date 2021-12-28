Sarah Khan’s daughter Alyana looks super adorable in her latest video

Actress Sarah Khan is all in love with her newborn baby girl Alyana Falak and shares a cute video that shows the little bundle of joy drooling over her mama.

The cutest couple in town loves sharing adorable moments of their daughter on their social media handles and the fans surely enjoy the pictures and videos.

Sarah Khan took to her Instagram and shared a winsome clip of Alyana in which she can be seen drooling over her mother’s shoulder.

The moment was captured with love and shared for the fans to relish it too.

Sarah and Falak are known for their strong bonding since they tied the knot last year in a lavish wedding ceremony.

The couple announced on Instagram that they are going to be parents and revealed the news of their newborn instantly with a cute video of Falak holding Alyana in his hands.