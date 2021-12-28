Sarah Khan’s daughter Alyana looks super adorable in her latest video
Actress Sarah Khan is all in love with her newborn baby girl Alyana Falak and shares a cute video that shows the little bundle of joy drooling over her mama.
View this post on Instagram
The cutest couple in town loves sharing adorable moments of their daughter on their social media handles and the fans surely enjoy the pictures and videos.
Read more: Sarah Khan shares an adorable video of Falak holding Alyana
Sarah Khan took to her Instagram and shared a winsome clip of Alyana in which she can be seen drooling over her mother’s shoulder.
The moment was captured with love and shared for the fans to relish it too.
View this post on Instagram
Sarah and Falak are known for their strong bonding since they tied the knot last year in a lavish wedding ceremony.
Read more: Sarah Khan pens down heartwarming post for Falak on his birthday
The couple announced on Instagram that they are going to be parents and revealed the news of their newborn instantly with a cute video of Falak holding Alyana in his hands.
Read More
Preparations for Areeba Habib's wedding in full swing
Wedding bells for Areeba Habib will be ringing on January 2, 2022...
THROWBACK: Aima Baig’s sizzling dance video sets internet on fire
Popular singer Aima Baig’s dance video went viral and wins love reacts...
Yasir and Iqra celebrate their 2nd wedding anniversary
One of the cutest couples in town, Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz,...
Mehwish Hayat needs you to know that the real hero lies within us all
Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient Mehwish Hayat shares a message for her fans about the...
Watch: Genelia and Salman burn the dance floor with their zestful moves
Bollywood actress Genelia D’Souza shared a heart-warming video of her dance with...