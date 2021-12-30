Sarwat Gillani shares a fan moment with Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor

Pakistani actor Sarwat Gillani was recently spotted in Dubai enjoying a fan moment with legendary Bollywood diva Neetu Kapoor. She ran across Kabhi Kabhi star and her stylist pal Rao Ali.

The Churails star is usually seen rubbing her shoulders with Bollywood stars. Earlier Sarwat was seen having a fan moment with Indian director Karan Johar at the international airport in Rome.

Netizens mocked the couple’s star-struck fan moment. In response, she vented her wrath in a tweet, writing, “To all the haters out there stop following me if you hate me so much.“

Later, in Time Out with Ahsan Khan, the couple, while responding to the trolls, said, “The post was done in extreme grief when people severely criticized us on taking a picture with Karan Johar. We took picture as a fan with him when we saw him on the airport in Rome.“

“When we said to him that give some message for the fans in Pakistan, he felt hesitant for a split second. Because he himself was facing bashing in India because of Fawad Khan. But still he gave a message with a smile,” they added.