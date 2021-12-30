Sarwat Gillani shares a fan moment with Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor
Pakistani actor Sarwat Gillani was recently spotted in Dubai enjoying a fan moment with legendary Bollywood diva Neetu Kapoor. She ran across Kabhi Kabhi star and her stylist pal Rao Ali.
The Churails star is usually seen rubbing her shoulders with Bollywood stars. Earlier Sarwat was seen having a fan moment with Indian director Karan Johar at the international airport in Rome.
Netizens mocked the couple’s star-struck fan moment. In response, she vented her wrath in a tweet, writing, “To all the haters out there stop following me if you hate me so much.“
Later, in Time Out with Ahsan Khan, the couple, while responding to the trolls, said, “The post was done in extreme grief when people severely criticized us on taking a picture with Karan Johar. We took picture as a fan with him when we saw him on the airport in Rome.“
“When we said to him that give some message for the fans in Pakistan, he felt hesitant for a split second. Because he himself was facing bashing in India because of Fawad Khan. But still he gave a message with a smile,” they added.
Read More
Bollywood producer Vijay Galani dies of blood cancer
Bollywood producer Vijay Galani breathed his last on Wednesday night due to...
Lovebirds Minal & Ahsan jet off to Turkey ahead of New Year
Actress Minal Khan continues to ooze vacation goals to her fans and...
Usman Mukhtar's wife sticks their wedding card as a memory on her fridge door; take a look!
Pakistan's talented actor Usman Mukhtar got married to his ladylove Zunaira Inam...
Ayesha Omar Looks Gorgeous In Desi Attires
Ayesha Omar dresses elegantly for every occasion, from movie promotions to weddings...
Kareena Kapoor gives a glimpse of Saif & Tim's breakfast in bed morning
Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is quite active on social media...