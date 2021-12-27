Shaniera Akram shares throwback pictures from daughter’s first birthday

Cricketer Wasim Akram and his wife are celebrating their daughter Aiyla Akram’s 6th birthday today and Shaniera has a throwback of the baby girl’s first birthday to share on Instagram.

The social activist Shaniera took to her Instagram stories to wish her daughter on her big day along with a few pictures from the past when the couple decided to invite over 400 children without families to join them on the occasion.

Read more: ‘Children shouldn’t be serving you’: Shaniera Akram laments over child labour

Read more: Shaniera Akram highlights some “Only in Pakistan” things

Wasim and Shaniera tied the knot in 2013 and are happily married for 8 years. The couple has a daughter Aiyla who was born on December 27, 2014.