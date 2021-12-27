Shaniera Akram shares throwback pictures from daughter’s first birthday
Cricketer Wasim Akram and his wife are celebrating their daughter Aiyla Akram’s 6th birthday today and Shaniera has a throwback of the baby girl’s first birthday to share on Instagram.
The social activist Shaniera took to her Instagram stories to wish her daughter on her big day along with a few pictures from the past when the couple decided to invite over 400 children without families to join them on the occasion.
Wasim and Shaniera tied the knot in 2013 and are happily married for 8 years. The couple has a daughter Aiyla who was born on December 27, 2014.
