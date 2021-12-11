Shoaib Malik and his wife Sania Mirza promises an ‘interesting show’

Shoaib Malik is one of Pakistan’s most attractive cricketers, and he has been called a stylish cricketer on several occasions. With his wife, Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza.

The cricketer is ready to make his debut on Pakistan’s first OTT platform, Urdu Flix. He’s assured that the show will be ‘interesting.’

Taking to Twitter, Shoaib wrote: “Looking forward to doing the #TheMirzaMalikShow on #UrduFlix, it will be an interesting one with @MirzaSania.”

He further said: “Any guesses what will the guest lineup be like??” He also questioned: “Who all do you want us to interview from Pakistan & India??”

In an interview earlier, Sania revealed: “It will be a whole lot of love and laughter. I think those two things are very important to us, even as people.”

“Everybody that we know, knows that we deal with most things with humor and that is something that helps us a lot.”

When asked about the guests who will appear on the show, Mirza indicated that the guest list is still being finalized, but that guests from both sides of the border will appear.