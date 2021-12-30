Social media brims as BTS Army wishes Kim on his 26th birthday

BTS Army is all excited to wish their star “V” who is celebrating his 26th birthday today.

V’s real name is Kim Tae-Hyung who is a member of the most popular K-pop band known across the world for their upbeat music.

The South Korean band is of seven members and V is the singer and songwriter of the group.

To mark his big day, BTS Army brimmed the social networking sites with the wishes for the singer.

Happy birthday V enjoy it to the max and I wish you a very happy new year from Egypt be happy and healthy Kim Taehyung🎉🎉🎉 — Mai Sakr (@MaiSakr18) December 30, 2021

Happy birthday 🎂 wishes 🎂 V hope you have a fantastic day 💜💜💜 — Agnes Muir (@agnesmuir12) December 30, 2021

Not only this, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai was also lit up with Kim’s pictures to celebrate his birthday.

Happy Birthday to our Winter Bear V @BTS_twt 💜 생일축하 드리고 앞으로 행복하고 건강하게 살았으면 좋겠어요! Our team was happy to be at #BurjKhalifa to view this amazing project by China Baidu V Bar one more time and meet other lovely #BTSARMY !#bts #HappyBirthdayTaehyung 💜 pic.twitter.com/nUi0Fe1Nua — SONE OFFICIAL (@sonestudios) December 30, 2021

The world’s tallest structure was covered with photos and wishes for the singer in footage posted by admirers in Dubai. The song Inner Child, sung by V for Map of the Soul: 7, was played in the backdrop of the three-minute commercial. Several fans have been heard singing along to the song.