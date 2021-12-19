Spider-Man breaks box office records, earning $300 million worldwide
Spider-Man: No Way Home, the latest Marvel superhero film, is smashing pandemic-era box office records throughout the world. According to Deadline, the picture had already earned $302.9 million globally by Saturday and is expected to surpass the half-billion-dollar mark by Sunday.
The Jon Watts-directed film had the second-largest opening day of all time in the United States on Friday, grossing $121.5 million worldwide. It also earned an additional $181.4 million worldwide on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, bringing its total to $300 million.
No Way Home is only the sixth film to reach that milestone by Saturday, and it’s the first time it’s happened during the pandemic. Given a staggered release in many global markets (it will open in Spider-Man-crazed Japan in January), industry observers anticipate that the film will easily reach the $1 billion mark worldwide over its run.
For the film’s stars, the string opening has been a big source of joy. Tom Holland, the film’s leading actor, posted a video to social media from the film’s star-studded premiere, thanking the fans for the film’s strong start.”Wow guys I can’t believe these numbers. You made this possible. Your love and support means the world to me. Thank you thank you thank you and if you haven’t seen Spider-Man no way home yet… merry Christmas and you know what to do,” he wrote.
