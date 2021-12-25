Syra Yosuf, Sanam Saeed speak up against bakeries’ discrimination controversy

Famous Pakistani showbiz celebrities took to social media and shared their opinions against two Karachi-based bakeries, where their staff refused to write ‘Merry Christmas’ to the customers.

This discrimination against Christian community sparked outrage on social media as netizens and prominent figures called out the bakeries and urged people to boycott them.

Sanam Saeed took to Instagram and expressed disappointment over the rude behaviour of bakery staff. She tagged both bakeries and gave a strong reminder about the representation of white colour in the national flag.

Syra Yousuf also weigh in on the bakery controversy. “Let’s learn to be tolerant. Let’s learn to show respect to each other regardless of our religious beliefs. Let’s learn to be human,” she said.

VJ Anoushey Ashraf also wrote in, ‘writing ‘Merry Christmas’ does not weaken our faith.’ She emphasized that it is the job of the staff to comply with the request of customers.

On Dec. 21, a customer posted in a Facebook group Voice of Customer PK and reported that she went to the DHA branch of Delizia bakery, where she was refused to write ‘Merry Christmas’ by their staff.

The management of both bakeries are yet to release official statements to the public.