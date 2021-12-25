Syra Yosuf, Sanam Saeed speak up against bakeries’ discrimination controversy

Web Desk BOL News

25th Dec, 2021. 02:48 pm
Syra Yosuf

Syra Yosuf, Sanam Saeed speak up against bakeries’ discrimination controversy

Famous Pakistani showbiz celebrities took to social media and shared their opinions against two Karachi-based bakeries, where their staff refused to write ‘Merry Christmas’ to the customers.

This discrimination against Christian community sparked outrage on social media as netizens and prominent figures called out the bakeries and urged people to boycott them.

Sanam Saeed took to Instagram and expressed disappointment over the rude behaviour of bakery staff. She tagged both bakeries and gave a strong reminder about the representation of white colour in the national flag.

Sanam Saeed

Syra Yousuf also weigh in on the bakery controversy. “Let’s learn to be tolerant. Let’s learn to show respect to each other regardless of our religious beliefs. Let’s learn to be human,” she said.

Anoushey Ashraf

VJ Anoushey Ashraf also wrote in, ‘writing ‘Merry Christmas’ does not weaken our faith.’ She emphasized that it is the job of the staff to comply with the request of customers.

 

Syra Yousaf

On Dec. 21, a customer posted in a Facebook group Voice of Customer PK and reported that she went to the DHA branch of Delizia bakery, where she was refused to write ‘Merry Christmas’ by their staff.

The management of both bakeries are yet to release official statements to the public.

Read More

14 hours ago
Shaan Shahid wants to uphold the ban on Indian content

After the recent announcement by the Federal Minister for Information, Fawad Chaudhry,...
14 hours ago
Saba Qamar Uninterrupted

Saba Qamar has given more than 15 years to the industry and...
6 mins ago
In Pictures: Ali Ansari, Saboor Aly look stunning at Mariam Ansari's reception

Power couple Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly are serving major couple goals...
29 mins ago
Yasir Hussain wishes Merry Christmas with an adorable video of Kabir

Famous Pakistani screenwriter and actor Yasir Hussain took to his Instagram account...
38 mins ago
VIDEO: Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik entertain fans with funny video

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, who is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib...
49 mins ago
Celebrity Deaths 2021: Notable Celebrities who died in 2021

The year 2021 has surely been melancholy, as we say farewell to...