The new teaser for ‘The Batman’ puts comic book lovers in a buzz
For the first time, Pattinson will play the famed DC character alongside Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman in Matt Reeves’ directorial, and the trailer has fans reassured of the two’s on-screen connection.
In the clip, Pattinson and Kravitz can be seen becoming closer to each other as they lead a chase for Gotham City villain The Riddler, played by Paul Dano.
Check out here!
At one point, Kravitz’ Catwoman refers to the two as ‘The Bat and the Cat’, and says, “If we don’t stand up, no one will.”
Fans praised Pattinson’s portrayal of Batman, as well as the film’s photography and general noir mood, in response to the trailer.
“The cinematography is just beautiful. It’s going to be great movie,” read one YouTube comments, while another said, “Pattinson’s Batman looks good and intense.”
The Batman is all set to hit theatres on March 4, 2022.
