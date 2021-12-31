Throwback when Faryal Mehmood’s fearless pictures went viral

Web Desk BOL News

31st Dec, 2021. 10:46 pm
Faryal Mehmood

Faryal Mehmood’s bold pictures

Pakistani actress Faryal Mehmood is one of the boldest actresses in the Pakistani showbiz industry, who is not afraid of speaking her heart out in front of anyone.

The Beechari actress shared psychedelic photos on her Instagram, which have taken the internet by storm.

Take a look!

On one of the photos, Faryal wrote, “There’s sight, premonition and there’s vision. maybe you casted a spell.”

In the mind-blowing snaps, Faryal can be seen wearing a laced tank-top paired with a frilled skirt. She styled her look with bohemian tribal jewelry while her wavy hair cast a spell on everyone.

Netizens Reaction:

The social media users could not stop gushing over the photos and filled the comments section with love and praises.

