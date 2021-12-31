Throwback when Faryal Mehmood’s fearless pictures went viral
Pakistani actress Faryal Mehmood is one of the boldest actresses in the Pakistani showbiz industry, who is not afraid of speaking her heart out in front of anyone.
The Beechari actress shared psychedelic photos on her Instagram, which have taken the internet by storm.
Take a look!
On one of the photos, Faryal wrote, “There’s sight, premonition and there’s vision. maybe you casted a spell.”
In the mind-blowing snaps, Faryal can be seen wearing a laced tank-top paired with a frilled skirt. She styled her look with bohemian tribal jewelry while her wavy hair cast a spell on everyone.
Netizens Reaction:
The social media users could not stop gushing over the photos and filled the comments section with love and praises.
Read More
Why did Prince William made Kate cry before wedding on New Year's Eve?
Before the great royal wedding, Prince William and Kate Middleton had a...
Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan shares a precious New Year wish; See PHOTOS
The year 2021 is about to end and New Year 2022is about...
Sara Ali Khan wants to be cast in the remake of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with Janhvi Kapoor & Vijay Deverakonda
Sara Ali Khan is one of the most famous Bollywood celebrities on...
Ayeza Khan embraces Queen Cleopatra look in latest pictures
Ayeza Khan, the renowned actress of Pakistani media, needs no introduction channeled Queen...
Sushmita Sen welcomes 2022 with a workout photo
Sushmita Sen has returned to the gym after a long absence from...