VIDEOS: Hareem Shah and Bilal Shah enjoying swing session

TikTok star Hareem Shah is back again with a set entertaining updates which feature the TikToker and her Bilal Shah. The latest post by Hareem Shah give us insight into how passionate her relationship is with the man who has recently stolen all the spotlight on Hareem’s social media platforms.

Hareem Shah took to instagram and posted a video, In the video we can see Hareem and Bilal enjoying on a swing. Hareem who initially isn’t in the mood to be pampered by Bilal, seemingly a bit upset at some unknown reason soon becomes quite thrilled at the attention Bilal Shah sends Hareem’s way and soon after like always the duo start indulging in some questionable intimate gestures which shouldn’t be made so public.

This is not the first time that Hareem Shah has shared a selfie with him on social media. Hareem Shah, who claims to be married to a PPP leader, shared a selfie with her lover, which sparked a new debate on social media.