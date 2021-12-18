Watch: Ayesha Omar dazzles the audience with her killer moves

18th Dec, 2021. 07:36 pm
Ayesha Omar

Ayesha Omar dazzles the audience with her killer moves

Actress Ayesha Omar recently performed at a friend’s wedding, where she sang several songs, including Bollywood chartbusters like Munni Badnaam Hui from Dabbang.

Other celebs that joined the Bulbulay diva were Azfar Rehman and Ali Rehman Khan. The clips from the Mehendi ceremony have gone viral across social media platforms.

Read more. Ayesha Omar and Yasir Hussian’s ‘Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer’ trailer is out now!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by showbizspy (@showbizspy_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Showbizmania (@_showbizmania)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LOLLYWOOD CLOSET (@lollywoodcloset)

