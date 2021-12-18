Watch: Ayesha Omar dazzles the audience with her killer moves
Actress Ayesha Omar recently performed at a friend’s wedding, where she sang several songs, including Bollywood chartbusters like Munni Badnaam Hui from Dabbang.
Other celebs that joined the Bulbulay diva were Azfar Rehman and Ali Rehman Khan. The clips from the Mehendi ceremony have gone viral across social media platforms.
Read more. Ayesha Omar and Yasir Hussian’s ‘Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer’ trailer is out now!
