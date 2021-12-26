WATCH: Falak Shabir cradles baby Alyana in his arms and fans are in awe

Actress Sarah Khan shared a heartfelt video featuring husband Falak Shabir and daughter Alyana, leaving fans smitten.

The most adored couple Sarah and Falak are deep in the joys of first-time parenthood after the birth of their daughter Alyana in early October.

Both the actors separately share videos and moments with their baby to leave fans swooning over the little one.

However, the latest clip posted by the actress showed the Ijazat crooner holding baby Alyana and cradling her in his arms, all indulging in the daddy duties.

The fans are falling in love with the munchkin again and again and also shower lovely prayers for her.

“I feel safe in babas arms,” captioned Sarah. She further wrote, “PS. Me too,” explaining her feelings too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs.Falak (@sarahkhanofficial)

Sarah and Falak Shabir, who tied the knot in July 2020, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Friday, October 8.

Also Read: WATCH: Sarah Khan embraces her baby in this heartwarming clip