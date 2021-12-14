Watch: Junaid Safdar vibes on ‘Mein Tenu Samjhawan Ki’
On his pre-wedding qawwali night, Maryam Nawaz of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Captain (R) Safdar’s son, Junaid Safdar, sang Ustaad Rahat Fatah Ali Khan’s ‘Mein Tenu Samjhawan Ki.’
Junaid can be seen in a video singing the hit song Ayesha by his side. Twitter applauded the viral video. Guests also enjoyed the qawwalis by Rahat Fatah Ali Khan, who graced the event.
Melodious Voice of #JunaidSafdar ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cjsmGWfkKf
— Showbiz & News (@ShowbizAndNewz) December 14, 2021
SubhanAllah the master #RahatFatehAliKhan 🎶🎶🙏🙏 https://t.co/ZNihONSNre
— Asma Naseem (@Wisevenus) December 14, 2021
Aside from that, new photos of Junaid and Ayesha Saif have surfaced on social media, showing them suited up in exquisite costumes z. Maryam Nawaz, the groom’s mother, did not disappoint yet again. She chose a sharara in peach with intricate silver embroidery.
Read More
2022 Critics Choice Awards: ‘West Side Story’ and ‘Belfast' lead in film nominations
The 27th Critics' Choice Awards nominations have been revealed. Steven Spielberg's West...
Priyanka Chopra praises Miss Universe ‘She’s very smart and gorgeous’
Priyanka Chopra, who won Miss World in 2000, expressed her delight at...
'Belfast' and 'Power of the Dog' top nominations for troubled Globes
Kenneth Branagh's childhood-inspired "Belfast" and Jane Campion's dark Western "The Power of...
Mira Rajput dazzles with lehenga and a heavy nose ring
Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor's wife, occasionally models and has a large fan...
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram faces criticism once again!
Pakistani actress and model, Minal Khan and her husband Ahsan Mohsin once again...