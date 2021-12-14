Watch: Junaid Safdar vibes on ‘Mein Tenu Samjhawan Ki’

On his pre-wedding qawwali night, Maryam Nawaz of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Captain (R) Safdar’s son, Junaid Safdar, sang Ustaad Rahat Fatah Ali Khan’s ‘Mein Tenu Samjhawan Ki.’

Junaid can be seen in a video singing the hit song Ayesha by his side. Twitter applauded the viral video. Guests also enjoyed the qawwalis by Rahat Fatah Ali Khan, who graced the event.

Aside from that, new photos of Junaid and Ayesha Saif have surfaced on social media, showing them suited up in exquisite costumes z. Maryam Nawaz, the groom’s mother, did not disappoint yet again. She chose a sharara in peach with intricate silver embroidery.