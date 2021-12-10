Who designed the Walima outfit for Junaid Safder?
Junaid Safdar’s wedding festivities are happening in Lahore with a list of luxurious events, including Qawali night and family singing jam sessions. Apart from celebration events, Junaid Safdar’s wedding preparations are also in full swing. PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, with her son, went to prominent Pakistani designer Hassan Sheheryar Yasin, also known as HSY, for fittings on Friday.
HSY disclosed in a photo that he is creating Junaid Safder’s Walima outfit and had the pleasure of fitting all of the clothing. Sharing the pictures with Nawaz Sharif’s daughter and grandson, the designer wrote, “Was a pleasure do fittings of all the clothes we have designed for #junaidsafdar for his upcoming wedding this week.”
Read more: VIDEO: Maryam Nawaz Sings Indian Song at Junaid Safdar’s Wedding Festivities
“We created looks that are both classic and timeless using materials that are all proudly made in Pakistan. I found him to be incredibly polite and well-mannered and all of us at HSY wish him and his wife all the very best for the future,” he added along with the picture of the groom.
Have a look:
View this post on Instagram
Junaid’s reception is scheduled to be held on December 17 in Lahore, and he tied the knot with former politician Saif-ur-Rehman’s daughter, Aisha Saif, on August 22 in London.
Read More
Bride passes away due to cardiac attack after crying during Rukhsati
After crying "too much" at her Rukhsati, a newlywed woman in India...
Check out the actresses who married younger men!
When it comes to love, the entire world appears to be hypocritical!...
Olivia Rodrigo advises her fans who failed to get concert tickets
Thousands of Olivia Rodrigo fans were unhappy when tickets for her "Sour...
Check out Deepika Padukone's fitness secret!
Deepika Padukone is one of Bollywood's fittest actresses and is quite active...
Tom Holland's career rises as the film 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' approaches
Tom Holland's upcoming film Spider-Man: No Way Home has brought him more...