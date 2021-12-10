Who designed the Walima outfit for Junaid Safder?

Junaid Safdar’s wedding festivities are happening in Lahore with a list of luxurious events, including Qawali night and family singing jam sessions. Apart from celebration events, Junaid Safdar’s wedding preparations are also in full swing. PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, with her son, went to prominent Pakistani designer Hassan Sheheryar Yasin, also known as HSY, for fittings on Friday.

HSY disclosed in a photo that he is creating Junaid Safder’s Walima outfit and had the pleasure of fitting all of the clothing. Sharing the pictures with Nawaz Sharif’s daughter and grandson, the designer wrote, “Was a pleasure do fittings of all the clothes we have designed for #junaidsafdar for his upcoming wedding this week.”

“We created looks that are both classic and timeless using materials that are all proudly made in Pakistan. I found him to be incredibly polite and well-mannered and all of us at HSY wish him and his wife all the very best for the future,” he added along with the picture of the groom.

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (@hassanhsy)

Junaid’s reception is scheduled to be held on December 17 in Lahore, and he tied the knot with former politician Saif-ur-Rehman’s daughter, Aisha Saif, on August 22 in London.