Why Shaniera Akram seems infuriated by Pakistanis?

Shaniera Akram on Tuesday shared her opinion about Pakistanis overstepping their boundaries and body shaming others.

Shaniera shared two stories on Instagram side by side pouring light on how society reacts to weight gain or loss.

The activist went on like, “How do you know when you have put on weight? Don’t worry someone will tell you”

Shaniera is known for her bold and audacious personality who never minces her words when it comes to social betterment.

Akram also highlighted that there is nothing to worry about when a person loses weight as there is always someone who will indicate that along with an exaggerated version of how big that person was in the past.

Shaniera has been enjoying her time in Pakistan with her daughter for quite some time after a long stay in Australia.