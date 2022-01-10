A creepy clown on YouTube advises three-year-old child to murder his family 

Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
11th Jan, 2022. 12:54 am

A creepy clown on YouTube advises a three-year-old child to murder his family 

Little Joey, a three-year-old boy, was exposed to a hidden message while watching a terrifying clown’s YouTube movie, which displayed pictures of children being stabbed in the neck and mangled. Stephanie Zikmann, the infant’s mother, has given a stern warning to other parents.

According to the report, Joey’s father had him seated in front of the television so that he could be assisted with numbers. He saw an advertisement for a film with a dinosaur named “Counting for Kids” and played it for his son. After a few minutes, a Pennywise-inspired clown delivered a disturbing warning.

Stephanie, from Glasgow, said: “I am so horrified. I’m disgusted, I really am.”

“My son was innocently watching counting dinosaurs on YouTube before it was taken over by what I gather is a combination of It and Pennywise.

“The most worrying thing about it was the message ‘kill them all.’

She claimed that as the video progressed, it exhorted youngsters to “murder them all,” with pictures of children being stabbed in the neck, having their arms severed, and so on, all while a catchy melody continued to tell them to “kill them all.”

“What’s all the more alarming is that Joey didn’t seem disturbed by this at all which makes me wonder, is this a regular occurrence? What else are our kids seeing?”

 

