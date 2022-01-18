Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
18th Jan, 2022. 04:38 pm

Actor Ali Abbas talks about Ahmed Ali Butt’s win in PISA Awards

Actor Ali Abbas, son of famous actor Waseem Abbas, spoke out about the ‘fixed’ prize (PISA). Abbas was told he had received the “Best Supporting Actor” award in the second installment of the recent Pakistan International Screen Awards. But it was eventually presented to actor Ahmed Ali Butt during the ceremony.

The Titli actor added in an interview with a local news channel that while he doesn’t know how or why it happened. He believes that such episodes taint the credibility of awards presentations and other similar events.  He explained, “It’s an issue of self-respect.”

“Award shows will keep going year after year, and no one recalls why or how someone earned an award,” he added, mocking the program. [PISA] has, however, lost its credibility. It’s more about your moral compass.”

“Secondly,” Abbas continued, “several excellent actors were nominated for the honor.” Don’t get me wrong: there was my father [Waseem Abbas], Omair Rana, and Gohar [Rasheed]. If you believe the honor was not given to someone who deserved it, then the award is worthless.” “There’s no purpose in mourning it then; it no longer merits you,” he explained.

When asked if he had ever confronted the rival actor. He denied any personal ties with Ahmed. Hence never investigated the incident, claiming that “it was their [organizer’s] decision.”

PISA organizers allegedly offered him cash for it, according to reports. The actor, on the other hand, believes that “an award can have no recompense.” And that “one can only be thrilled about an award when there are deserving people in the pool.”

 

 

 

