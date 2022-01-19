Agha Ali Responds To Divorce Rumours With Hina Altaf

Agha Ali Khan recently married Hina Altaf. A fan asked him if things were going well between the two. That fan became extremely judgmental, concluding that there must be something wrong between the two because neither Hina nor agha write anything about each other on their Instagram pages.

She also complained to Agha about how he didn’t like any of Hina Altaf’s posts and even refused to see her on any occasion. Agha Ali’s response simply melted our hearts. In the most humble way possible, he stated that everything between him and Hina is fine. He went on to say, “Instagram Say Agay Jahan Aur Bhi Hain.” It is a reality that it is not required for the couples who are expressing all the love and affection on Instagram to be very happy; the situation might go the other way.

Aside from Instagram, there is real life, which is devoid of filters. People are getting very critical about every pity thing. It is entirely up to them whether or not to divulge information about their personal lives. We shouldn’t be so preoccupied with knowing what other people are up to. Here is Agha Ali’s blog entry. Take a look at it.