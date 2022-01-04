Aima Baig nearly catches fire during convert: Watch Video

Aima Baig

This week, Aima Baig saved herself from a major catastrophe during a concert.

The singer almost caught fire on stage while performing her song Item Number from the film Teefa In Trouble, which caused a stir among the audience.

 

 

Aima, who was dressed for the night in a green jacket and long boots, was taken aback when she went too close to a flash of fire in the middle of singing.

Aima Baig made news last week when she threatened to leave a concert after the audience became boisterous.

“If you guys misbehave, I’ll go back,” she said. “Because of one person like him, everything gets ruined for everybody else who’s here to enjoy,” added Aima.

