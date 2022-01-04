Aima Baig nearly catches fire during convert: Watch Video

This week, Aima Baig saved herself from a major catastrophe during a concert.

The singer almost caught fire on stage while performing her song Item Number from the film Teefa In Trouble, which caused a stir among the audience.

Aima, who was dressed for the night in a green jacket and long boots, was taken aback when she went too close to a flash of fire in the middle of singing.

Aima Baig made news last week when she threatened to leave a concert after the audience became boisterous.