Aima Baig nearly catches fire during convert: Watch Video
This week, Aima Baig saved herself from a major catastrophe during a concert.
The singer almost caught fire on stage while performing her song Item Number from the film Teefa In Trouble, which caused a stir among the audience.
View this post on Instagram
Aima, who was dressed for the night in a green jacket and long boots, was taken aback when she went too close to a flash of fire in the middle of singing.
Aima Baig made news last week when she threatened to leave a concert after the audience became boisterous.
“If you guys misbehave, I’ll go back,” she said. “Because of one person like him, everything gets ruined for everybody else who’s here to enjoy,” added Aima.
Read More
David Bowie's music rights bought by Warner Music
David Bowie's complete library, which spans six decades and includes songs like...
Sarah Ali Khan shares her love for her mother in an interview
People believe that after marriage the woman has to leave her home...
John Abrahim tests covid-positive
The list of corona-positive patients increases every day. With people from every...
Kim Kradashian is not happy to be neighbors with her ex
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian's estranged husband, has purchased a home across the...
Throwback: When Danish Taimoor revealed how he proposed Ayeza Khan on Orkut
One of Pakistan’s most loved celebrity couples Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor...