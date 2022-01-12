Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Jan, 2022. 01:46 am

Ali Gul Pir and Azeemah Nakhoda are officially engaged; See Photos

Ali Gul Pir and Azeemah Nakhoda are officially engaged; See Photos Photo: Instagram

Ali Gul Pir is a Pakistani musician and stand-up performer. He started his career as a stand-up humorist prior to switching to music.

Well, we have a piece of news for the fans, Ali is officially off the market, He recently got engaged with Azeemah Nakhoda in a ceremony attended by close family and friends.

Have a look!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by T. Edit (@tribunedit)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)


His maiden song “Waderay Ka Beta” proved incredibly popular within a week of its premiere in June 2012, including over half a million views on YouTube.

Ali Gul Pir is also renowned for recreating popular videos that have gone viral. He just recreated Stage dancer Deedar’s viral video, which was resurfaced on the internet a few days ago.

