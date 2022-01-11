Ananya Panday talks about working with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi in Gehraiyaan

Ananya Panday, who has appeared in three Bollywood films, talked about working alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan.

Ananya stated that having ‘stronger’ performances opposing her was a benefit. She also mentioned that the entire crew was working together and that no one made her feel in any way like she was new to the profession.

Ananya told the Bombay Times that she has learned over the years that acting entails a lot of’reacting.’ Shakun was also a ‘dream director,’ according to the actor, who admired his prior flicks. Ananya stated that the depth of the characters in Gehraiyaan, which deals with the problems of modern relationships, drew her in.

Everything felt natural and honest to her, and she could picture herself in the part.

Deepika plays the character of Alisha, Siddhant and Ananya essay Zain and Tia. The movie also stars Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur.