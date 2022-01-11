Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

12th Jan, 2022. 01:09 am

Ananya Panday talks about working with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi in Gehraiyaan

Ananya Panday talks about working with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi in Gehraiyaan Photo: Instagram

Ananya Panday, who has appeared in three Bollywood films, talked about working alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan.

Ananya stated that having ‘stronger’ performances opposing her was a benefit. She also mentioned that the entire crew was working together and that no one made her feel in any way like she was new to the profession.

Ananya told the Bombay Times that she has learned over the years that acting entails a lot of’reacting.’ Shakun was also a ‘dream director,’ according to the actor, who admired his prior flicks. Ananya stated that the depth of the characters in Gehraiyaan, which deals with the problems of modern relationships, drew her in.

Everything felt natural and honest to her, and she could picture herself in the part.

Deepika plays the character of Alisha, Siddhant and Ananya essay Zain and Tia. The movie also stars Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur.

 

Read More

21 mins ago
Prince William, Kate Middleton's hardest phase in their relationship revealed

While Prince William and Kate Middleton have had a good marriage for...
26 mins ago
Esha Gupta looks sensuous even in her quarantine; See pictures

Esha Gupta, has recently tested positive for coronavirus. Esha shared a sight...
32 mins ago
Throwback when Maya Ali radiate hotness in a Crimson Saree!

In a stunning deep red sari from her trendy fashion label MAYA...
37 mins ago
Here is all you need to know about Salman Khan’s diet chart to stay fit

Even at the age of 56, he can give many young heroes...
1 hour ago
Throwback: Alizeh Shah wears strapless gown at HAS

Alizeh Shah has been in the gossip for her dressing and dance...
1 hour ago
Alizeh Shah, Haeem Shah, Amar Khan – Dance Videos that sets the internet on fire

It’s been a rough year once again, with fears of a third...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

6 mins ago
Hadiqa Kiani looks absolutely elegant in a Festive Jora

The Janaan singer radiates sheer elegance in her recent pictures. The beautiful...
Oscars will have a host again in 2022
17 mins ago
Oscars will have a host again in 2022

The Oscars will have a host for the first time since 2018,...
17 mins ago
Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam express appreciation on 3 years of Uri

Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam’s superhit film, Uri: The Surgical Strike, is...
Prince William, Kate Middleton's hardest phase in their relationship revealed
21 mins ago
Prince William, Kate Middleton’s hardest phase in their relationship revealed

While Prince William and Kate Middleton have had a good marriage for...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600