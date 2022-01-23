In multiple media contacts including during a recent interview on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, Andrew Garfield lied about starring in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

While attempting to avoid spoiling the Marel picture, the actor opened up about encountering ethical dilemmas. The actor joked that he was “fibbing” when he compared keeping the MCU secret to throwing a surprise party.

Explaining how the actor felt like it was playing a game, Andrew said, “In order to organize a surprise party, there has to be some fibbing. I’ll say ‘fibbing’ rather than lying because that feels more socially acceptable.”

Adding on how it was nothing short of keeping a secret to a game of Werewolf or Mafia, the actor further added, “, “For me, it was just playing a game knowing that the end of the game would be a celebration. Knowing that if I could play the game to the best of my ability, it would give everyone the best opportunity to have an incredibly enhanced, joyful, fun experience when they go to a theater.”