Arjun Kapoor talks about his bond with Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor

Web Desk BOL News

04th Jan, 2022. 11:04 pm
Arjun Kapoor talks about his bond with Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor talks about his bond with Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has a very sweet bond with his sisters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Recently, in a conversation with Bollywood media, he talk about his relationship with his sister.

In an interview, the Ki & Ka actor stated that there is always mutual respect on both ends, but he avoids intervening too much in their lives. He stated, “The good part is that they respect me and I respect them. I do tend to bully in the sense that I do tend to troll them from time to time because I have a snarky sense of humour and I do tend to crack a few extra jokes.”

Read more: New Year 2022: Here’s How Malaika Arora Wished Arjun Kapoor

“About advice, we don’t live together now so we’re not discussing everything on a day-to-day basis. I hate creating this fake perception that we have are one happy family living under the roof and discussing everything,” he continued.

“We have discussed many things, and we continue to do that. I don’t interfere. But yes, if one of them comes to me to talk about something, I’m always there to give my two cents on my experience,” he added.

Read More

19 mins ago
WATCH: Sundal Khattak triggers outrage among fans 

Popular TikToker Sundal Khattak, who rose to prominence on social media with...
40 mins ago
Hareem Shah gets into a fight with her husband, video goes viral

Hareem Shah is a famous TikToker and social media sensation, who rose...
44 mins ago
Hailey Bieber rocks oversize sweater and leggings in Los Angeles

Hailey Bieber looked lovely in leggings and a chunky sweater as she...
2 hours ago
Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari's wedding festivities begin with Dholki, see photos

Lovebirds Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari are all set to tie the...
2 hours ago
Katrina Kaif comments on Sunny Kaushal’s desi look, fans call her “Best Bhabhi”

Katrina Kaif is proven to be the town's top bhabhi. The actress...
2 hours ago
'Saboor and I are no longer best friends': Minal Khan 

Power couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram recently made their guest...