Arjun Kapoor talks about his bond with Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has a very sweet bond with his sisters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Recently, in a conversation with Bollywood media, he talk about his relationship with his sister.

In an interview, the Ki & Ka actor stated that there is always mutual respect on both ends, but he avoids intervening too much in their lives. He stated, “The good part is that they respect me and I respect them. I do tend to bully in the sense that I do tend to troll them from time to time because I have a snarky sense of humour and I do tend to crack a few extra jokes.”

“About advice, we don’t live together now so we’re not discussing everything on a day-to-day basis. I hate creating this fake perception that we have are one happy family living under the roof and discussing everything,” he continued.

“We have discussed many things, and we continue to do that. I don’t interfere. But yes, if one of them comes to me to talk about something, I’m always there to give my two cents on my experience,” he added.