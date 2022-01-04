Asim Azhar calls out boys at concert for their boorish behavior with females

After Talha Anjum and Aima Baig, iconic singer Asim Azhar has to deal with several uncouth boys at a concert in Islamabad where he was seen schooling them ‘to respect families and women’.

A video of Asim Azhar is circulating all over the internet in which he could be seen giving a pause to his concert to reprimand some boys for misbehaving at his concert. He also thrashed them for misbehaving and making the families ‘feel uncomfortable’.

Here’s the video:

Later, the Ghalat Fehmi crooner took to his social media and detailed the entire fiasco that took place at the concert.

By re-posting the viral video, Asim Azhar wrote, “Whoever has come to a concert of mine knows that we tolerate anything but not families being disturbed or harassed.”

“With that being said, the guy I was addressing here did not say anything to me BUT him and his friends were drinking openly and making a family feel very uncomfortable. It is our duty as artists to make sure that the crowd that comes to our shows (especially families and females) must be safe and comfortable,” he added.

The singer further said: “For people thinking this was a stunt can go and think whatever but I will keep calling out people on stage who make my audience uncomfortable. Upar say sab nazar aata hai, aur mujhay kuch ziyada he.”

Earlier, Talha Anjum thrashed out a person who threw water bottles at him and he clearly refused to tolerate the disrespect.

However, Anjum later went on to add that although the incident has ruined his ‘mood’, he will play one last song for his fans.

Many lauded the artist for calling out the boorish behaviour and expressed displeasure over how the singers are treated in Pakistan.

Whereas, some other naysayers slammed Talha Anjum for ‘being rude’.

Also Read: Are Merub and Asim Azhar dating?