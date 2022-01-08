Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
08th Jan, 2022. 11:40 pm

Asim Azhar leaves the concert after someone threw a bottle at him

Asim Azhar

Asim Azhar left the concert

Pakistani singer and songwriter, Asim Azhar left the stage when a bottle was thrown at him during the concert while he was singing, the crowd was cheering and screaming while this happened.

Asim Azhar was performing on one of his songs when a guy threw a water bottle at him which resulted in the exit of the singer.

The singer, who recently made rounds on the internet over his viral video of lashing out at a concert-goer, was seen angry.

Check out the video here!

Earlier, After Talha Anjum and Aima Baig, iconic singer Asim Azhar has to deal with several uncouth boys at a concert in Islamabad where he was seen schooling them ‘to respect families and women’.

A video of Asim Azhar is circulating all over the internet in which he could be seen giving a pause to his concert to reprimand some boys for misbehaving at his concert. He also thrashed them for misbehaving and making the families ‘feel uncomfortable’.

