Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

10th Jan, 2022. 04:13 pm

Ayesha Omar showers love on Sajal & Saboor for recreating their mother’s wedding look

Sajal Saboor recreation of mother's wedding look

Actress Ayesha Omar pours in love for sisters, Sajal Aly and Saboor Aly after they re-created the iconic wedding look of their late mother on their big days, separately.

Taking to her Instagram story, the Bulbulay star praised Sajal and Saboor over how beautifully they recreated their mother’s wedding look. Be it jewellery or makeup or the dressing detailings, the sisters have paid a touching homage to their late mom.

“I love how you both did this,” wrote Omar.

She further congratulated the Fitoor actress for beginning the new chapter of her life after she tied the knot to Ali Ansari in an intimate Nikkah ceremony on January 07. “Mubaraks my beautiful Saboor,” she added.

Sajal and Saboor recreation

For the big day, newlywed Saboor Ali Ansari donned a glamorous gold gharara with minimal makeup and exquisitely stunning jewellery. The statement matha patti was noteworthy.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saboor Ali Ansari (@sabooraly)

On the other hand, Sajal Aly, who got married to Ahad Raza Mir in 2020, also tried to recreate her mother’s look with the statement hairstyle. Wearing a beautiful red gharara, she looked beautiful than ever on her wedding day in Abu Dhabi.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sajal Ahad Mir (@sajalaly)

Read More

40 mins ago
Nora Fatehi's Photos in leopard bodycon dress Goes Viral

Nora Fatehi is a workaholic in every sense of the word, and...
53 mins ago
Sami Khan starrer Lafangey to hit screens soon

Pakistani actor Sami Khan starrer Lafangey will hit the cinemas this year,...
54 mins ago
South Korean actor O Yeong-su bags the first Golden Globe award for Korea

On Monday, South Korean actor O Yeong-su, who plays Player 001 in...
60 mins ago
Kardashians under hot waters after old clip with 'racist' remarks went viral

Internet users seem to boycott the new Kardashians show after an old...
2 hours ago
Netizens call out Sakina Samo for boycotting Netflix's 'The Crown'

Veteran actress Sakina Samo has announced to boycott the fifth season of...
2 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra enters new year with a new hair look

Actress Priyanka Chopra entered New Year with a new hair look and...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

massive python
1 min ago
Stunned Netizens: A man carries a massive python on his shoulder

A man was seen in this viral video carrying a massive snake...
Amar Khan
3 mins ago
Amar Khan’s Hot and Sizzling Dance Video at Saboor Aly’s Wedding Goes Viral

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari's lovely wedding celebrations have been sweeping the...
Gulf
12 mins ago
Gulf ministers visit China amid energy fears

BEIJING: Foreign ministers from oil-rich Gulf states arrived in Beijing on Monday...
Pakistan’s
18 mins ago
Pakistan’s official wants continued support for exports despite fiscal tightening

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s top commerce official is pushing the government to bet big...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600