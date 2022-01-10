Actress Ayesha Omar pours in love for sisters, Sajal Aly and Saboor Aly after they re-created the iconic wedding look of their late mother on their big days, separately.

Taking to her Instagram story, the Bulbulay star praised Sajal and Saboor over how beautifully they recreated their mother’s wedding look. Be it jewellery or makeup or the dressing detailings, the sisters have paid a touching homage to their late mom.

“I love how you both did this,” wrote Omar.

She further congratulated the Fitoor actress for beginning the new chapter of her life after she tied the knot to Ali Ansari in an intimate Nikkah ceremony on January 07. “Mubaraks my beautiful Saboor,” she added.

For the big day, newlywed Saboor Ali Ansari donned a glamorous gold gharara with minimal makeup and exquisitely stunning jewellery. The statement matha patti was noteworthy.

On the other hand, Sajal Aly, who got married to Ahad Raza Mir in 2020, also tried to recreate her mother’s look with the statement hairstyle. Wearing a beautiful red gharara, she looked beautiful than ever on her wedding day in Abu Dhabi.