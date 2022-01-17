Ayesha Omar spotted selling coffee!

Actress Ayesha Omar was spotted selling coffee last night that left the fans stunned.

Like us, all her fans were eager to know why Ayesha was selling coffee at Karachi Eat last night.

And, here you go, our very own and beloved Bulbulay star was actually busy doing branding for one of the famous tea brands in Pakistan.

She was papped offering cups of hot drink to the public enjoying the chilli night at the festival yesterday.

The actress looked super stylish in her winter wardrobe that she paired with a beret.

The diva was all fun and thrilled last night while meeting her fans during the event.

Her humble and down to earth nature makes her stand among the most desirable personalities of showbiz.

Ayesha Omar stepped into the industry as a junior artist but then carved her way successfully and became one of the celebrated artists in Pakistan.