Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

17th Jan, 2022. 05:20 pm

Ayesha Omar spotted selling coffee!

Ayesha Omar

Actress Ayesha Omar was spotted selling coffee last night that left the fans stunned.

Like us, all her fans were eager to know why Ayesha was selling coffee at Karachi Eat last night.

Read more: Ayesha Omar continues her trip to Dubai

And, here you go, our very own and beloved Bulbulay star was actually busy doing branding for one of the famous tea brands in Pakistan.

She was papped offering cups of hot drink to the public enjoying the chilli night at the festival yesterday.

The actress looked super stylish in her winter wardrobe that she paired with a beret.

The diva was all fun and thrilled last night while meeting her fans during the event.

Her humble and down to earth nature makes her stand among the most desirable personalities of showbiz.

Ayesha Omar stepped into the industry as a junior artist but then carved her way successfully and became one of the celebrated artists in Pakistan.

Read More

5 hours ago
Sajal Aly turns 28 today

The Sinf e Aahan actress known for her beauty, Sajal Aly, turns...
17 hours ago
A couple one wheeling video goes viral in Lahore, watch video

In Lahore, girls also started performing dangerous tricks like one-wheeling. A video...
18 hours ago
Ayesha Omar continues her trip to Dubai

Ayesha Omar, one of the most stylish actresses in Pakistan’s showbiz industry,...
19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon on being criticized for her nose, 'I'm not a plastic doll'

Kriti Sanon has spoken up about how she has been criticized for...
21 hours ago
Kendall Jenner claps back at critic over her revealing dress

American model Kendall Jenner, who was accused of stealing the bride's event...
21 hours ago
Kiara Advani wishes her rumored beau Sidharth Malhotra on his birthday

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have never confirmed that they are dating,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Unisame
8 seconds ago
Unisame recommends barter trade with Iran

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has urged the...
psx stock
7 mins ago
PSX announces Alfalah Consumer Index Exchange Traded Fund launch

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has announced the launch of Alfalah...
SAR to PKR
17 mins ago
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 17th January 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR TO PKR was Rs46.840 and...
thailand
40 mins ago
Thailand reports 6,929 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths

BANGKOK, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Thailand on Monday reported 6,929 new COVID-19...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600