Ayeza & Danish set couple goals in recent romantic photoshoot

Pakistani actors Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor are one of the country’s most popular celebrity couples. Through their social media profiles, they often keep their followers updated with their routine activities and personal lives.

A recent Instagram post by Ayeza Khan has garnered the attention of her entire fanbase. The Laapata starlet has shared a series of steamy pictures along with ever dotting hubby Danish Taimoor, setting new couple goals.

The couple’s irrepressible chemistry spoke louder than the captionless photos.

Take a look:

The romantic pictures have garnered much love reacts within no time. Also, the fellow celebrities went on to shower fire emoticons and praise for the parents of two.

To note Danish Taimoor and Ayeza Khan got married in 2014 and share two children together, daughter, Hoorain and son, Rayan.