Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

20th Jan, 2022. 11:20 am

Ayeza & Danish set couple goals in recent romantic photoshoot

Ayeza Danish romantic photoshoot

Pakistani actors Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor are one of the country’s most popular celebrity couples. Through their social media profiles, they often keep their followers updated with their routine activities and personal lives.

A recent Instagram post by Ayeza Khan has garnered the attention of her entire fanbase. The Laapata starlet has shared a series of steamy pictures along with ever dotting hubby Danish Taimoor, setting new couple goals.

The couple’s irrepressible chemistry spoke louder than the captionless photos.

Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Also Read: Ayeza Khan serves couple goals with hubby Danish in a recent click

The romantic pictures have garnered much love reacts within no time. Also, the fellow celebrities went on to shower fire emoticons and praise for the parents of two.

To note Danish Taimoor and Ayeza Khan got married in 2014 and share two children together, daughter, Hoorain and son, Rayan.

Read More

2 hours ago
FBR freezes all bank accounts of Aima Baig over non-payment of Rs85 million tax

Iconic singer Aima Baig is once again in hot waters after the...
10 hours ago
Agha Ali Responds To Divorce Rumours With Hina Altaf

Agha Ali Khan recently married Hina Altaf. A fan asked him if...
10 hours ago
Malaika Arora Looks Gorgeous in new PICS; Arjun Kapoor Likes

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, who had been in the news due...
10 hours ago
‘LORD OF THE RINGS’ TO CHRONICLE SAURON’S RISE, Title revealed

Amazon's Prime Video unveiled the entire title of the fantasy series ahead...
11 hours ago
Kim Kardashian flaunts her toned body in a black swimsuit, see photos

Kim Kardashian showed off her toned physique while basking in the sun...
11 hours ago
Supermodel Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid's auntie Ghada passes away

US supermodels Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid’s auntie Ghada Hadid passed away...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

aid flights
5 mins ago
First aid flights reach Tonga

SYDNEY - The first humanitarian flights arrived in volcano and tsunami-stricken Tonga...
us delta wave
6 mins ago
Natural immunity more potent than vaccines during US Delta wave: study

WASHINGTON: During America's last surge of the coronavirus driven by the Delta...
chile covid
18 mins ago
Chile reports record daily COVID-19 cases with 9,509 infections

SANTIAGO - Chile reported 9,509 COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours,...
us covid
30 mins ago
U.S. logs over 1 mln daily COVID-19 cases again

WASHINGTON - The United States added over 1 million COVID-19 cases again...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600